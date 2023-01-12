'Coaches Should Rectify His Flaws': Former India Captain Points Out Biggest Concern in KL Rahul's Batting

With the ODI World Cup set to be played later this year, the Indian team management set in motion the process to put build a pool of players who will be ready for the marquee event when it gets underway. It will be a mixture of senior and youngsters and with the rise of the next generation, pressure is mounting on the seniors to justify their place.

Among the top names who have been in the firing line is KL Rahul who despite being given a long rope, hasn’t done anything significant since his return from an injury last year to merit a place. There’s no questioning the immense talent the batter is in possession of but with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreys Iyer stepping up, Rahul will have to start delivering on a consistent basis to keep his spot.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin says the biggest concern for Rahul happens to his failure to produce consistent performances and has called on the India coaches to correct his flaws.

“I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul’s case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game," Azharuddin told news agency PTI .

On a belter in Guwahati where India racked up a mammoth 373/7 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Rahul got the start with four fours and a six but failed to convert it into a big score as he was dismissed on 39 off 29 with nearly nine overs remaining.

Azharuddin adds that Rahul is finding different ways to lose his wicket and not necessarily on good deliveries. “I think Rahul is getting out in a lot of manners. Primarily, it is not the good balls that are getting him out. It is poor shot selection first up that is causing problems," Azhar said.

Rahul will get another chance to get back among the runs when India and Sri Lanka square off in the second ODI on Thursday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

