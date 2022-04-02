COL vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Colotta Chocolates and Brother Gas: Colotta Chocolates and Brother Gas made promising starts to the Sharjah Ramadan League. Colotta defeated Dubai Aviators in their first game by nine wickets. It was a class batting performance by the opener Janaka Chaturanga as he slammed not out 78 runs off 37 balls.

Chaturanga found an ally in Nikhil Srinivasan who remained unbeaten at 45 runs. The two players helped the team in chasing the target of 136 runs within 11.2 overs. It was an all-around performance by Colotta Chocolates as with the ball, Manpreet Singh and Laxman Sreekumar picked two wickets each.

As far as Brother Gas are concerned, they also made a blistering start by defeating Ajman Heroes by 27 runs. Batting in the first innings, the team posted a big score of 178 runs in 20 overs. Jiju Janardhanan was the top run-getter with 58 runs.The bowlers stopped Ajman at 151 as Zahid Ali took a three-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Colotta Chocolates and Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

COL vs BG Telecast

Colotta Chocolates vs Brother Gas game will not be telecast in India

COL vs BG Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COL vs BG Match Details

The 13th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 pm IST on April 2, Saturday.

COL vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Janaka Chaturanga

Vice-Captain - Jiju Janardhanan

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Usman Khan, Janaka Chaturanga

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Akhil Das, Mohammad Azhar, Manpreet Singh

Bowlers: Krishan Paul, Matiullah Khan, Abdul Safer

COL vs BG Probable XIs:

Colotta Chocolates: Renjith Mani, Shyam Ramesh, Akhil Das, Janaka Chaturanga, Krishan Paul, Balwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sapandeep Singh, Laxman Sreekumar, Abdul Safer, Mohammed Ajmal

Brother Gas: Matiullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir(wk), Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Zeeshan Abid, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Arslan Javed, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here