COL vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction For Bukhatir T20 League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 27, 10 PM IST

COL vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bukhatir T20 League 2022 match between Colotta Chocolates and DCC Starlets: In the plate semi-final match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Colatta Chocolates will have a go at DCC Starlets. The match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The two teams struggled during the league stage.

Colotta Chocolates ended up in the ninth place after winning just one of their three league matches. The team suffered a heartbreaking loss against Fair Deal Defenders in their last league game by five wickets. It was a batting failure as Colotta Chocolates scored just 138 runs in their 20 overs.

Coming to DCC Starlets, they had the worst run during the league round. The team ended up losing all three league matches to finish at the bottom of the standings. Their previous defeat came against the Vision Shipping by 86 runs as they scored just 130 while chasing a target of 217. Playing in the plate group, DCC Starlets will hope for redemption.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Colotta Chocolates and DCC Starlets, here is everything you need to know:

COL vs DCS Telecast

Colotta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets game will not be telecast in India

COL vs DCS Live Streaming

The Bukhatir T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COL vs DCS Match Details

The first match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10 PM IST on June 27, Monday.

COL vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karan Dhiman

Vice-Captain: Rishab Mukherjee

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Hari Prasanth

Batters: Shaurya Singh, Rishab Mukherjee, Shival Bawa

All-rounders: Karan Dhiman, Shyam Ramesh, Taimoor Ali, Lakshan Sreekumar

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Manpreet Singh, Krishan Paul

COL vs DCS Probable XIs

Colotta Chocolates: Shyam Ramesh, Renjith Mani (c), Abdul Safar, Hari Prasanth, Krishan Paul, Taimoor Ali, Muhammed Zeeshan Butt, Nikhil Srinivasan, Sapandeep Singh (wk), Laxman Sreekumar, Manpreet Singh

DCC Starlets: Yug Sharma, Shrey Sethi (wk), Rishab Mukherjee, Shahrukh Amin, Shival Bawa, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Shubh Mehta, Amaan Ali, Harshit Seth, Shaurya Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here