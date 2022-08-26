Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Could be Godsend for Ollie Robinson; Here's Why

England pacer Ollie Robbinson can be at his temperamental best whenever he is bowling. The 28-year-old doesn’t mince words when it comes to having a go at the batters. Last year as India came calling, the pacer had a go at Rishabh Pant, throwing the gauntlet. Moments after having him caught, he let his tongue let loose. Nevertheless, the lanky pacer always had temperamental issues and his nine-year-old tweet was a case in point. And, it garnered a lot of news last year , almost threatening to cut short his career.

That’s why Coldplay singer Chris Martin was perhaps a godsend as he gave him a breathing technique that would calm him down. The whole England squad went to Wembley to meet the rock band last Saturday, pacer James Anderson revealed on a podcast.

“It was such a lovely moment and Ollie Robinson was absolutely blown away by it. It was about breathing and how it helps you fitness and temperament. He said ‘I read it, it was amazing and thought of you and thought it would be great for you.’ This lady came over with the book and handed it over and five minutes later they were out on stage in front of 80,000 people."

Ollie Robinson, who last played for England in the final Ashes Test in January, has been recalled for the second Test with South Africa as the hosts bid to level the three match series.

Sussex paceman Robinson replaced Matthew Potts for the match at Old Trafford which started on Thursday.

“Everything that we’ve seen in training and how he’s (Robinson) been around the group is exactly what we want," said England captain Ben Stokes.

“We all know the quality of bowler he is, because when he’s played for England his skill set is incredible."

Following a poor Ashes series, where his approach to fitness were questioned in public by the England coaching staff, Robinson missed the subsequent tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

He was due to play for a County Select XI against New Zealand in May, only to miss out with a stiff back, before a bout of Covid-19 caused him to spend more time on the sidelines.

Stokes said he had spoken frankly to Robinson about his attitude to fitness.

“I feel that’s something people deserve," said Stokes.

“Rather than just have a conversation to get through it easy, I’d rather let him know exactly where I stand.

“It enables him to go away and work on what has been asked of him. All I can say is he’s done that to the absolute extreme.

“All the feedback Robbo has got from myself, the coach, the people who have helped him get where he is now, has been nothing but positive."

