Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura were tied on four points in the Lanka Premier League but the former ultimately managed to qualify for the knockouts because of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Galle Gladiators will now be up against Colombo Stars in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League on Wednesday. The Eliminator between Colombo and Galle will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Colombo, on the other hand, claimed six points in the group stage to advance to the next round. The Angelo Mathews-led side won three matches to finish their group stage campaign at third spot.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Lanka Premier League match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators; here is all you need to know:

What date Lanka Premier League 2022-23 match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022-23 match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will take place on December 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022-23 match Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators be played?

The Lanka Premier League match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022-23 match Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators begin?

The Lanka Premier League match between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match?

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match?

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Possible Starting XI:

Colombo Stars Predicted Starting Line-up: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (c and wk), Charith Asalanka, Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Dominic Drakes, Benny Howell, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators Predicted Starting Line-up: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wahab Riaz, Nipun Malinga, Nuwan Thushara

