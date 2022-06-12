The e-auction for IPL’s media rights is on currently and the news is that the combined bid for both digital and TV has exceeded Rs 40,000 crore mark, according various sources. The e-auction involving BCCI’s hottest property-The Indian Premier League, began on Sunday which will take place for two days where the Board is selling the media rights for the tournament beginning 2023 to 2027. There are four specific packages in which e-auction are being conducted for 74 games per season with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

The auction is divided into four packages. The package A is exclusive for TV for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital only grouping for the same region. Package C is for selected games in each season while Package D is for all games combined — TV and digital rights — for overseas markets.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that Amazon had pulled out of the auction race, leaving the field to its rivals which include Walt Disney Co., owners of the Disney-Star and Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. through Viacom18/Reliance.

Unlike previous cycle which was a closed bidding in 2017, this will be an e-auction which is a first in the history of IPL. The change is the bidder have the right to exit the process at any stage which is being considered as transparent. The methodology is simple - place a greater bid than the existing one or exit. However, industry experts say the bidders will have to do their research to determine how high they can go with their bids.

Earlier a source told news agency ANI the names of the four organisations shortlisted for the process.

“Four firms have been shortlisted for bidding as they filed their final bids and soon we will reveal the name of the winner. The four shortlisted are Viacom 18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee," the agency quoted a source as saying.

