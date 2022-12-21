'Come Back In Whites Soon': Fans Laud Ajinkya Rahane's Double Ton In Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane held the fort on day one of the Group B contest against Hyderabad. Rahane, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, played stellar knocks which guided Mumbai to conclude the day with 457 runs on board for the loss of three wickets. While Jaiswal continued his form with 162 off 195 balls, Rahane was batting on 139 at stumps. He stitched a stunning 206-run partnership for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On day 2, December 21, the cricketer picked up from where he left off and went on to convert his century into a double ton. He scored 200* runs from 256 balls, which included 26 fours and 3 sixes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IPL Auction: Ben Stokes, Cameroon Green, Nicholas Pooran Go Under the Hammer

Fans were impressed with Rahane’s knock at Bandra Kurla Complex. Many even opined that it was time for him to make a return to the international scene.

One of the users said, “I think Ajinkya Rahane should be selected in the Australia series. He has been banished from the team due to politics."

“Missing this guy in whites, come back soon," another said.

Advertisement

“Double century for Ajinkya Rahane. What better way to remind the selectors before the Oz test series," a third wrote.

Fans lauded Rahane’s Ranji Trophy inning saying, “Great to see Ajinkya Rahane get a hundred in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad."

Twitteratis shared clips from the Ranji match, capturing Ajinkya Rahane’s “38th first-class century."

Advertisement

“One of the best days of watching domestic cricket," a tweet read.

Some even drew comparisons between Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, and stated that the Mumbai skipper “deserves respect."

A user on the microblogging site announced Ajinkya Rahane as the “best stand-in captain (VC)."

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from India’s Test squad following the Men in Blue’s tour of South Africa last year. The right-handed batter has struggled for form since his 112-run knock in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020.

Keywords:

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here