Pakistan failed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time on Sunday after they were outplayed by England in the summit clash. However, Pakistan cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden did not seem to be distressed after the final. Hayden delivered an emotional speech after Pakistan’s heartbreaking five-wicket defeat on Sunday. The former batter said that he was proud of Pakistan’s performance. The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared the footage of the speech.

‘It’s worth a round of applause how every game, in every net session, the players who did not get to play turned up. It’s never easy and that’s the hardest job in the world to do and I do hope that you boys feel proud of the achievements of this playing group. I just want to say thank you for sharing your dressing room with me, sharing your hearts, your minds, and your spirits also just putting in your 100 percent in this campaign," the former Australia opening batter can be heard saying in the clip.

Hayden also feels that Pakistan can expect to deliver more positive results by the time they take part in the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

“Take it back a month ago, you all shared a meal at my house and I said I was confident that we can lift the World Cup. No that hasn’t changed. Nothing has changed. I am confident that this group of young men can lift the World Cup.

“And I am confident that with some clarity on how to move forward from this tournament, how to celebrate some good performances and how to also acknowledge some of the weaknesses we have had in the last one month, that come the World Cup in India, again we’ll be celebrating getting somewhere near the World Cup," said Hayden.

Coming back to the T20 World Cup final, England bowlers did a tremendous job to restrict Pakistan to an achievable total of 137. Pakistan suffered an early jolt after wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan was dismissed by Sam Curran in the fifth over of the game.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam put up a solid partnership of 39 to weather the storm. Masood emerged as the highest scorer of his side after pulling off a vital knock of 28-ball 38. Babar, on the other hand, looked dangerous but he could not stay in the crease for long after the Pakistan skipper was caught and bowled by Adil Rashid in the 12th over.

England’s left-arm pacer Sam Curran scalped three wickets after conceding 12 runs in his four overs.

The Jos Buttler-led side failed to get off to a flying start after losing three wickets within first six overs. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes played a fine unbeaten knock of 52 as England scored the winning runs with an over to spare.

