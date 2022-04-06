Cometh The Hour, Cometh The Man: Pat Cummins Sets Twitter on Fire With Joint-Fastest Fifty in IPL History Against Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins played one of the most explosive innings in IPL history to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Cummins slammed the joint-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League history - 14 balls to get the job done for his team with 4 overs to spare. At a surface where other batters were struggling to score runs at a healthy rate, Cummins smashed almost everything for a boundary during his 56-run knock off 15 balls. His marvellous innings was laced with 6 sixes and 4 fours.

The fans on Twitter went berserk after witnessing a carnage from Cummins which blew away Mumbai Indians completely.

Cummins came out to bat after KKR lose Andre Russell for 11 as the match was hanging in the middle. The Australian all-rounder smashed Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams for massive sixes and snatched the game away from Mumbai.

It was more like Cummins was compensating for leaking 21 runs in the final over of Mumbai Indian but in the quest to do so he created history by equalling KL Rahul’s record of joint-fastest IPL fifty.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.

In reply, KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50.

For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

