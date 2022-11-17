'Comparing Arshdeep Singh to Wasim Akram Will Put Him Under a Lot of Pressure'

Arshdeep Singh has continued his impressive run in international cricket having produced quite an impressive show at the recent T20 World Cup 2022 where he finished as India’s leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer took 10 wickets from six matches with an economy of 7.80.

The 23-year-old has the ability to generate swing with the new ball and during the T20 showpiece event in Australia, also proved he can become a capable bowler in the slog overs as well.

Still in his early days of international cricket, Arshdeep is being now compared with the legendary Wasim Akram - something which former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes might end up putting the youngster under a ‘lot of pressure’.

“I think that’s putting him under a lot of pressure, to compare him to the great Wasim Akram, the sultan of swing," Rhodes told reporters after he was announced as the mentor for ‘Samp Army’ globally.

Rhodes has seen Arshdeep from close quarters having been associated with the Punjab Kings as their fielding coach and thus knows how far the pacer has come in the past couple of years.

“Arsheep has certainly grown in the last two years and that’s been the case with the Indian fast bowlers. You look at a (Jasprit) Bumrah and his progression was so so quick and Arshdeep has done the same, he is a young fast bowler, willing to learn and listen and he puts in the hard yards," Rhodes said.

“He does swing the ball and has been a revelation at the death. He’s great in the powerplay, has got good control and he can come around the wicket like Wasim Akram effectively," he added.

Rhodes, who played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs between 1992 and 2003, sees a great potential in the rising star.

“He’s someone who has great potential and possibility of having a fantastic career. But you start to compare players to the ones who played before them, that puts them under unnecessary pressure. He wants to be the best Arshdeep Singh," he said.

Arshdeep will be back in action during India’s white-ball tour of New Zealand that starts from Friday. The tourists will play in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

