'Complete Your Over and Chill': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares What Advise MS Dhoni Gave Him During His Most Expensive Spell

Former captain MS Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains. The former cricketer is known for maintaining his cool on-field even in the toughest situation, and also for giving tips to his teammates and budding cricketers. Several cricketers have shared how the legendary former captain has assisted them in maintaining their cool, when they are going through a low point on field. Recently, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed some insightful advice he received from Dhoni during his most expensive T20I spell in 2018. Playing against South Africain Centurion, Chahal conceded 64 runs without scalping any wickets.

In a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show, DRS with Ash, Chahal shared about how he was expecting Dhoni to share some strategies when he called to talk to him between his overs. Instead, Dhoni simply came to admit that it wasn’t Chahal’s day, and further urged him to take it easy, complete his overs and “chill".

Watch the Curious Case of Yuzi Chahal:

As far as the match was concerned, batter Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer with 30-ball 69 with seven sixes. His innings assisted the Proteas chase 189 in 18.4 overs. Chahal’s spell was the costliest by an Indian bowler in the shortest format, and the 10th costliest overall.

Chahal added that the incident and Dhoni’s reaction made him realize the ebbs and flows of international careers and also how a bowler should react to such situations. Chahal stated that if someone scolds you at your low point, your confidence level falls even lower. “But he told me that it’s just one match. He said, ‘You did so well in ODIs, you won’t do well in every match, others are also playing’," Chahal shared. According to the leg spinner, in cricket sometimes one does extremely well, and sometimes they don’t. He said that when you realise, “it’s not your day", you should not try too much instead be economical.

