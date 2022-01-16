'Congratulations on a Successful Stint': Rohit Sharma 'Shocked' With Kohli Quitting as India's Test Captain

They are rumoured to be rivals in personal lives but never appeared as such on the field. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have always got each other’s back and now, when the latter has decided to relinquish Test captaincy, his teammate from Mumbai was left ‘shocked’.

Not just Rohit but the entire cricketing fraternity and fans couldn’t believe what Virat posted on social media on Saturday evening. After leading team India in Tests for 7 years, the 33-year-old decided to step down from the post. He made the announcement through a social media post, stating his own reasons for taking such a massive step.

Rohit, meanwhile, reacted to this episode and wished Kohli great luck for the future. Taking to Instagram, Rohit wrote, “Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. आगे के लिए बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ (Best wishes for the future)."

Kohli’s decision comes after India lost the third Test match in Cape Town by 7 wickets. India had arrived in South Africa as the clear favourites to lift the three-match series, instead, the team crashed to a 1-2 series defeat, which saw them losing the second and third Test match with a margin of seven wickets each.

With this Kohli also became the only Indian skipper to lose successive Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Earlier in September, he had said that he will step down from T20I captaincy just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Several media reports claimed that t might sack him if he loses in South Africa. Well, Kohli outmaneuvered the Board and opted to resign himself.

