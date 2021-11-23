Controversy Over Reports Suggesting BCCI Makes Halal Meat Compulsory in New Diet Regime for Players

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has landed in a fresh controversy. As per several media reports, the Indian cricket board has banned beef and pork in any form in Team India’s new diet regime. It has also been learned that the players have been asked to consume meat in only halal form.

“According to the new dietary plan of the Indian cricket team, players aren’t allowed to eat pork and beef in any form and variety in order to keep themselves fit and healthy," read Sports Tak report.

“If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever," it added.

The reports have left the cricket divided. A section of people has been irked by the BCCI’s decision to ban all forms of meat except halal as they claimed it to be hurting the sentiments of Hindu community. On the other hand, the Muslims prefer halal meat over any other form.

As per the report, the board has introduced the new diet plan in order to ensure players remain fit and healthy for the upcoming events. Here’s how Twitter reacted over the entire issue:

Social media has already dissected the whole issue but the BCCI is yet to give clarification on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Indian team prepares to lock horns with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the game and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence.

On Tuesday, the Indian side dealt with a major blow after KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test due to an injury. The selectors have named Suryakumar Yadav as his replacement.

The hosts recently affected a 3-0 whitewash over the Black Caps in the T20Is. It was India’s first white-ball series under a new captain-coach duo.

