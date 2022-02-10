Convinced of Shoaib Malik’s fitness, Sania Mirza backs him to play for couple more years

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Pakistan all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, to play for a good couple more years as she’s convinced of the cricketer’s fitness. Malik recently turned 40 and has been representing Pakistan for close to two decades now. The cricket veteran has no plans to retire from the sport as he is currently plying his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022 edition.

Citing this, Mirza lauded her husband’s hard work and backed the former Pakistan captain to continue for two more years. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Mirza opined that Malik is blessed with a super fit body and considers her husband as the epitome of a healthy lifestyle.

“Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle," Mirza told the publication.

“He can definitely in my opinion and I have said to him that if you can mentally take the pressure, play for two more years," she added.Malik has been serving the Pakistan national cricket team in various capacities in the international arena for almost two decades now. The veteran has represented his national side for over 400 international matches across all formats and was also part of the Men in Green’s outfit that reached the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in Oman and UAE last year.

Further in the interview, Mirza, 35, also shared that the couple always rely on advise from each other but refrain from interfering in professional matters.

“We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We have been playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he’s behind this decision," she further added.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad born tennis player recently announced that she’ll be quitting the sport after the 2022 season. Mirza, while taking in the just concluded Australian Open made the announcement after losing the women’s doubles first-round match with partner Nadiia Kichenok. They had lost to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

