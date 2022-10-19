The Pakistan Cricket Board has released a statement following BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s remarks about shifting next year’s Asia Cup from Pakistan to a neutral venue. The political tension between India and Pakistan has hampered bilateral cricket between the two teams for a long time. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), gave a statement regarding the 2023 Asia Cup on Tuesday after the BCCI 91st AGM in Mumbai where he stated that the multination tournament will be shifted from Pakistan and will be held at a neutral venue.

“We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The PCB expressed its disappointment over Shah’s comments as it claims that there was no discussion between ACC and the Pakistan board regarding the matter.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," the PCB stated.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," it added.

The PCB didn’t hold back as it clearly stated that such statements can impact Pakistan’s decision to visit India for the next year ODI World Cup and other future ICC events.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB said in the statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked for an emergency meeting of the ACC board members as they have officially written to the governing body for it.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter," the statement concluded.

