Could IND vs NZ 2nd T20 be Unofficial 3rd-place Playoff for T20WC?: Watch Kane Williamson's Cheeky Reply

Leaving the bitter memories of T20 World Cup 2022 behind, India and New Zealand indulged in a 3-match T20I series on Friday but the Wellington weather played the spoilsport. The first T20I at the Sky Stadium got abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. The players and viewers waited quite long, hoping for clouds to get aside but it the match was ultimately called off.

After the final decision was made by the officials, the two skippers – Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya came together for a post-match discussion. The broadcaster asked Pandya if the second game, at Mount Maunganui, could still potentially be a battle for the third spot in the T20 World Cup.

With a smile on his face, Hardik said, “The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series."

The same question was passed on to Williamson and the New Zealand captain came up with a cheeky replay that left Pandya and the broadcaster in splits.

“I don’t believe so. It wouldn’t have been a very nice game to play I thought so. Hardik, what do you reckon?".

“We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this," said Williamson.

Both India and New Zealand crashed out of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup after losing their respective games in the semi-finals. New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan while England thrashed India by 10 wickets to storm into the finals.

Both teams will now shift their bases to Mount Maunganui where the second T20I will be played on Sunday. In the absence of senior players, the Indian youngsters will turn up under the leadership of Pandya as the Men in Blue look to replicate their performance in 2020, when they thrashed the hosts 5-0 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

