'Couldn't Believe If It's True': Ravindra Jadeja Recalls The Time Spent Shane Warne in IPL 2008

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday expressed his grief on the shocking demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. The latter suffered a suspected heart attack on March 4 and took his last breath in Thailand where he was on a vacation.

Ravindra Jadeja showcased a terrific all-round show on the second day of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. He mixed his solid defence with a flurry of lovely shots and batted with great ease to register his career-best – an unbeaten 175 – as India declared at 574/8 in 129.2 overs.

The moment Jadeja notched up triple figures, the broadcasters mentioned on air that the nickname ‘rockstar’ was given to him by Warne during the Indian Premier League 2008. The spin legend led Rajasthan Royals to their only title triumph and the all-rounder, who was just 19 then, was the part of the team.

It was quite ironic that a day after Warne’s death, Jadeja raced to his century, eventually ending up scoring 175 not out. Speaking at the post-match presser, he said he was shocked to hear the news.

“It was a very shocking news as soon I got to know yesterday. It wasn’t feeling good at all and couldn’t believe like it was true. When I met him for the first time in 2008, his name was still that big," said Jadeja in the post-day virtual press conference.

“At that time, it didn’t feel like that I was going to play alongside a legend of the game because I came from the U19 level and playing as well as sharing the dressing room with him was a really big thing. He gave me a very good platform because right after coming off from U19, I got a chance to play in the IPL, which felt really good," he added.

Jadeja signed off by hoping that Warne’s soul rests in eternal peace.

“It felt very sad; life is unpredictable. Anything can happen in life, then getting sudden news like this gives a shocking feeling and leaves you wonder, what did just happen. May God give peace to his soul; this is what I will pray for," Jadeja concluded.

