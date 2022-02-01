'Couldn't Believe, it Was Absolutely Crazy', Says Virat Kohli as he Recalls Getting Picked by RCB

The names Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore go hand in hand. Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League, these two have been together. Virat was back then with the U19 team in the World Cup in Malaysia when the draft process for the inaugural edition of the IPL took place. According to rules, every franchise had the option of picking two U-19 players and there was a salary cap set for them.

Reportedly, two franchise were after Virat Kohli’s services, Royal Challengers Bangalore, his eventual destination and Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). He was picked by RCB for USD 30,000 as Delhi opted for Pradeep Sangwan, the left-arm pacer of the U-19 India team that won the World Cup that year.

Now, talking on RCB’s official podcast with Danish Sait, Kohli revealed that he was not able to believe the amount he got picked for. “We were all in Malaysia for the U-19 World Cup. I remember the day when the drafts were happening. The U-19 dynamic was a little different, because we very rightly so had a money cap, if I could say. That was the only time where I saw a restriction on how much you can be picked for if you haven’t played for India.

“So that for us, I remember even that moment for us was so amazing. Because the amount that we got picked for when they announced it, we couldn’t believe it because it was absolutely crazy."

Kohli, who hails from Delhi told that he understood the franchise did not bid for him and that, it eventually turned out to be great for the batter as he wouldn’t have wanted to play for any other franchise apart from RCB.

“There was one conversation where I heard from people that the Delhi team was interested to go after me but the dynamic of their team was such that they went for Pradeep Sangwan, who was a left-arm seamer. An amazing bowler, at that time he was our best bowler in the U-19 team. So Delhi decided to go for him because they wanted the bowling strength," Kohli added.

“RCB picked me, that I think, in the hindsight, I feel like was such an impactful moment in my life that I didn’t realise at that time. But now when I look back, things would have been very different to what they are now. I do not want to have it any other way than this."

Virat Kohli was at the helm of the RCB franchise for eight years, before he decided to step down at the end of last season. The stylish batter was however, retained by the franchise for INR 15 crore. Virat Kohli has never been in an IPL auction, after he was signed by RCB since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

