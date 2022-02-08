Couldn’t Have Missed’: Former All-rounder Watches Deepak Hooda’s ODI Debut While Stuck in Traffic

All-rounder Deepak Hooda on Sunday made a decent start to his international career in Ahmedabad. He played an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 32 balls, guiding India to a six-wicket win against West Indies in the first ODI. He stitched a valuable 62-run stand with fellow batter Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as the hosts needed a partnership after the quick dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

Hooda didn’t bowl in the game but showcased his positive temperament with the bat in hand. Using his domestic experience, the 26-year-old delivered at a crunch situation and garnered massive praise from fans and experts.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also keen to watch Hooda play his first-ever international match. The cricketer-turned-commentator watched the latter’s debut innings while being stuck in the traffic.

Irfan took to Twitter and shared a picture of him watching Hooda’s debut game on a tablet while sitting in his car. He wrote, “Couldn’t have missed his debut inning for India for anything. #TRAFFIC #travel".

Hooda absorbed the pressure pretty well and played a valiant knock with Suryakumar during the small yet tricky chase of 177. The hosts started off well as skipper Rohit Sharma notched his 44th ODI fifty, scoring 60 runs off 51 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and a six.

Earlier, India ran through the Caribbean batting line-up after opting to bowl. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 4 for 49 while Washington Sundar scalped 3 wickets to bundle out the West Indies for 176.

With 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India would look to take an unassailable lead when they take on the Kieron Pollard-led side in the second encounter on Wednesday at the same venue.

