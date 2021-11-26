'Couldn't Sleep Well Last Night, Got up at Five Today': Shreyas Iyer After Hitting Century on Debut

Shreyas Iyer was on 75 when play ended early on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. In an anticipation of a potential hundred, the debutant didn’t get a good night’s sleep.

However, the manner in which he resumed his innings on Friday, the Day 2 of the Test, revealed no signs of nerves with Iyer unleashing a flurry of boundaries and eventually hit a century becoming the 16th India batter to do so in debut Test.

He eventually fell to Tim Southee who was in the midst of a stunning spell of fast bowling in the morning session. The middle-order batter scored 105 off 171, an innings that featured 13 fours and two sixes.

“I was really happy with the way everything went right from day one," Iyer said during a post-day chat with the broadcasters. “Couldn’t get good sleep last night. Especially when you are batting overnight, I thought I batted really well yesterday but had to still focus again today.

“I wasn’t able to sleep well at all, got up early at five today morning but when you make a century, it’s a wonderful feeling," he would add later.

On Thursday, Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer as he received his cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who advised him to just enjoy and not look ‘far ahead’.

“He (Gavaskar) motivated me a lot while giving me the cap but the one thing he told me that stayed on my mind is, ‘don’t look too far ahead and just enjoy yourself’," he said.

Despite his century, India were bowled out for 345 and then in reply, New Zealand openers stitched an unbroken century partnership.

At the close of play, the visitors were 129/0 and still trailing India by 216 runs.

Iyer said the cracks are opening up and hopes that will help Indian bowlers who were left frustrated in their hunt for a breakthrough which never came.

“They (New Zealand) got off to a good start obviously but it’s important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up and it should get trickier tomorrow," the 26-year-old said.

