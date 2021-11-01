‘Couldn’t Understand How Such Big Team Took So Much Pressure’: Ex-Pakistan Captain ‘Shocked’ By India’s Performance

Team India was considered the favourites prior to the beginning of the T20 World Cup 2021. They further strengthened their case by outclassing Australia and England in the warm-up games. But coming into the main event, two consecutive losses – against Pakistan and New Zealand – took everyone by surprise.

Not only the cricket fans but the experts are finding it hard to realise that India is yet to register a win in the ongoing tournament and reeling in the bottom half of the points with nothing in their kitty.

Following India’s 8-wicket loss to New Zealand, several experts of the game have tried to analyse the situation. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq claimed said he is unable to understand how India showcased such a poor performance right from the word go.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said, “This match was the biggest one after India and Pakistan. Even bigger than Australia vs England. I’m shocked by the manner in which India played. They were absolutely demoralized. I could not understand how such a big team took so much pressure."

The former Pakistan captain was amazed to see India batter not being able to score runs against the likes of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. The spinners kept things tight as the Indian batters failed to hit a boundary in over 7 to 15.

“These NZ spinners are good, but not world-class. The Indian batsmen were not even able to score singles off them. Kohli’s strength is playing spin and even he was not able to get a single," he added.

India suffered a horrific batting collapse against New Zealand on Sunday. Trent Boult was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers who picked up three wickets while Sodhi registered the figures of 2 for 17 in four overs as the Men in Blue were restricted to 110 for 7 in 20 overs.

In reply, opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 49 off 35 balls as Kane Williamson & Co chased down the target with 33 balls to spare, winning the game by 8 wickets.

