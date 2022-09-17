Arshdeep Singh had just dropped a catch in a game of cricket. It might sound a usual thing, but the perspective of a viewer isn’t the same when the game is against Pakistan.

The left-arm quick was all set to grab the ball. He had his eyes on it, had placed himself under it but the ball popped out of his hands and all hell started breaking loose. Rohit Sharma was animated, the fans were furious and when the game finally went away from India and Pakistan emerged victorious, the entire world turned against the young fast bowler from Punjab.

Singh was targeted by a group of people on social media and was brutally abused. Even his Wikipedia page was vandalized, linking him with Khalistani outfits. Amid all this chaos, the 22-year-old found huge support from his teammates. Even many current and former Pakistan players backed him, stating that any other player can commit such a mistake in a high-pressure game.

Arshdeep’s teammate Ravi Bishnoi recently opened up about the incident and said it could have been him or someone else. In a conversation with news agency PTI, the leg spinner said,

“Paaji mere sabse acche dost hai (Paaji is a dear friend). We all know that dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. It can happen with the best. It could well have been the other way round where he was bowling and I happened to drop the catch."

Bishnoi, who has played 10 T20Is for India in 2022, further lauded Arshdeep’s bravery, highlighting the way he bowled the final over after dropping the catch. The left-arm quick trapped Asif Ali but it was completely overlooked by the fans as India ultimately lost the face-off.

“Arshdeep is one of the bravest boys that I know. After that catch, you saw how he came and bowled at the death. It never looked as if he was perturbed. That’s his mental strength," Bishnoi said.

But the team management knows a player better than anyone else. Arshdeep may have gone for runs or did blunders while fielding but he still possesses a great economy rate while bowling the death overs. Probably that was the quality why he will be boarding the flight to Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, starting October 16.

