>COV vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal: The Comilla Victorians (COV) will square off against Fortune Barishal (FBA) in match no. 8 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, on Tuesday, January 25. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, in Dhaka will host the game, which is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST.

The Victorians won their opening game of the tournament against the Sylhet Sunrisers by two wickets on Saturday. However, the Imrul Kayes-led side had to toil extremely hard to secure the victory, as they took as many as 18.4 overs to chase down the modest target of 97.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal who opened their account with a four-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in their inaugural game, couldn’t extend their winning momentum in the second. Shakib Al Hasan and Co lost to Minister Group Dhaka by four wickets on Monday. Their batters were handy but the bowlers need to step up to win matches.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

>COV vs FBA Telecast

COV vs FBA match will not be telecast in India.

>COV vs FBA Live Streaming

The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>COV vs FBA Match Details

The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka at 05:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 25.

>COV vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

>Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

>Suggested Playing XI for COV vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque

>All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Shakib Al Hasan

>Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Shahidul Islam

>COV vs FBA Probable XIs

>Comilla Victorians: Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes (C), Nahidul Islam, Ariful Haque, Karim Janat, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

>Fortune Barishal: Shykat Ali, Najmul Hussain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Taijul Islam, Shafiqul Islam

