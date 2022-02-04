>COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka: Comilla Victorians (COV) will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 20th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday, February 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

The Victorians have been the most successful team in the tournament as they have won four out of the five games played so far. They are sitting at the top of the league standings with eight points under their belt. Comilla Victorians convincingly beat Chattogram Challengers by nine wickets in their last game. After restricting the Challengers to 138 in a rain-curtailed fixture of 18-overs per side game, Victorians’ opening batters went berserk to help them win the game by nine wickets.

Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, have played six games this season, winning three and have collected six points so far. Dhaka defeated the Victorians in their previous game by 50 runs, they emphatically defended 181-run target with their bowlers bundling out the opposition on 131. They will aim to repeat their performance against the same opposition on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>COV vs MGD Telecast

COV vs MGD match will not be telecast in India.

>COV vs MGD Live Streaming

The Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>COV vs MGD Match Details

The Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, February 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM IST.

>COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

>Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

>Suggested Playing XI for COV vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mahidul Islam Ankon

>Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes

>Allrounders: Andre Russell, Nahidul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza

>Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad, Mustafizur Rahman

>COV vs MGD Probable XIs

>Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (C), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan

>Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad

