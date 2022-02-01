>COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka: In the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians will square off against Minister Group Dhaka. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 12:00 pm IST on February 1, Tuesday.

Minister Group Dhaka need to be consistent with their performance in the league. They have won just two out of three league matches. Batting has been the main concern for the team and they need to bring some change in their middle-order to take a lead. Minister Ground Dhaka won their last game against Sylhet Sunrisers by nine wickets as opening batter Tamim Iqbal slammed a century.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have shown signs of brilliance early in the championship. The team has won both its league matches Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal. Bowlers have been the standout performer for Victorians as they bowled out the opposition under 95 runs in both games.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>COV vs MGD Telecast

COV vs MGD match will not be telecast in India.

>COV vs MGD Live Streaming

The Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>COV vs MGD Match Details

The Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 12:00 pm IST on February 1, Tuesday.

>COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Karim Janat

Vice-Captain- Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for COV vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Mahmudillah, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Nahidul Islam, Andre Russell, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Isuru Udana

>COV vs MGD Probable XIs:

Comilla Victorians: Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes (c), Karim Janat

Minister Group Dhaka: Ebadot Hossain, Najibullah-Zadran, Mahmudillah, Naim Sheikh, Shamsur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Andre Russell, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza

