The Comilla Victorians will cross swords with the Rangpur Riders on February 10, Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. The Riders head into this game on the back of some scintillating form. They have won their last five games in a row, a scintillating seven-wicket victory over the Chattogram Challengers in their last outing. Haris Rauf led the Rangpur bowling department, uprooting two wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz then played a key role with the bat scoring 46 runs in 30 balls.

The Rangpur Riders have momentum on their side; however, the Victorians have been equally destructive this season. The Riders are currently second in the Bangladesh Premier League with eight victories and three wins from 11 games so far. They have the same number of points as Comilla but are above them due to a greater run rate. This fixture has all the ingredients for an entertaining showdown, considering the recent performances of both sides.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders; here is everything you need to know:

COV vs RAN Telecast

The Eurosport channel will broadcast the Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Bangladesh Premier League match in India.

COV vs RAN Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COV vs RAN Match Details

The COV vs RAN Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla, Centurion on Friday, February 10, at 1:30 pm IST.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Azmatullah Omarzai

Suggested Playing XI for COV vs RAN Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Litton Das, Khushdil Shah, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Andre Russel, Mosaddek Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Possible Starting XI:

Comilla Victorians probable playing XI: Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Khushdil Shah, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Mukidul Islan, Mustafizur Rahman

Rangpur Riders probable playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nurul Hasan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Haris Rauf

Get the latest Cricket News here