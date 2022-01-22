>COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers: The third match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 will see a battle between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers. The two sides will play against each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 12:00 PM IST on January 22, Saturday. Both the teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament on Saturday.

Sylhet Sunrisers don’t have a good record in the T20 Championship. They qualified for the playoffs just once in 2013. The team finished in last place in the points table last year with just one victory from 11 league matches. Sunrisers will hope to do well this time around with some good overseas signings including Ravi Bopara, Lendl Simmons, and Colin Ingram.

Advertisement

Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, are considered as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament. They have won the title twice so far. Victorians are heading into the tournament after a poor run in the last season. The franchise couldn’t make it to the top four as they won just five from 12 league matches.

>Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

>COV vs SYL Telecast

COV vs SYL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>COV vs SYL Live Streaming

The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>COV vs SYL Match Details

The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 12:00 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

>COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Sunil Narine

>Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara

>Suggested Playing XI for COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun

>Batters: Imrul Kayes, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis

>Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Sunil Narine, Mosaddek Hossain

>Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman

>COV vs SYL Probable XIs

>Comilla Victorians: Sunil Narine, Abu Hider, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Litton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Karim Janat

>Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque, Muktar Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here