Covid Impact: ECB Asks Players to Return And Isolate Ahead of West Indies Tour

The England Cricket Board has asked its players, participating in BBL, to report back by January 7 in light of the current pandemic situation in Australia. Several top English players are representing their franchises Down Under, but the English board wants them to head for home as they are set to tour West Indies in a few days time. The ECB doesn’t want to land in a soup if cases start to emerge in its own players bound for the Caribbean.

The tournament is rocked with multiple cases particularly Melbourne Stars saw ten of its players and eight of its backroom staff test positive for the virus last week. However, their match against Perth Scorchers on Sunday is set to go ahead as Cricket Australia is keen to keep the show running.

The likes of Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, James Vince, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills and George Carton have ben asked to return. Mahmood and Billings were picked by the Sydney Thunder to play the BBL game on Sunday while Chris Jordan has already left home, according to the Cricketer. Billings has been in fine form for the Thunder, hitting 265 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of close to 150.

England Training Session Cancelled After Net Bowler Tests COVID Positive

England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia took another hit on Sunday after one of their net bowlers tested positive for COVD-19, leading to cancellation of their training session with other net bowlers deemed as close contacts. Having already conceded the series after three successive defeats, England suffered the latest blow just hours after the tourists planned to draft former one-day captain Adam Hollioake into the team’s coaching staff, stated media reports.

The fourth Test is scheduled to start on January 5. Earlier in the week, members of the England set-up had cleared a round of COVID-19 testing just before Day 2 of the Ashes Test at the MCG after two from their support staff and two from their families returned positive for the virus.

