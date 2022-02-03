A number of Indian cricketers were tested positive of Covid-19 as they landed in Ahmedabad for the upcoming West Indies tour. These were opening batters Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and fast bowler Navdeep Saini. Following this scare, BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to the squad for the three-match ODI series which is to begin on February 6 in Ahmedabad.

On Thursday, Dhawan thanked all his fans, saying he is humbled by the love he received.

“Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way," Dhawan wrote along with his picture.

Advertisement

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained. Earlier the team had reached Ahmedabad—venue of the three ODIs—on Monday where the above-mentioned players tested positive upon arrival. The BCCI is currently monitoring the situation and will announce the replacements shortly. India are due to play three match ODI and an equal number of T20Is against West Indies. The ODI series kicks off in Ahmedabad on Feb 6.

“Three players — Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However, there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Advertisement

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India’s 1000th ODI match but it is now a foregone conclusion that the trio will be missing the series as they will have to undergo a week-long isolation and then return with two negative RT-PCR tests.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here