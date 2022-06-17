CPL 2022: Knight Riders to Field Their First-ever Women's Team Under TKR Banner

Knight Riders will field their first-ever women’s team under Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) banner in the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WPCL), which is set to get underway on August 30.

Apart from TKR, the other two teams will be Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors. The three teams for a women’s CPL, set to run concurrently with the men’s CPL, have been drafted.

Deandra Dottin will be captaining the Tribango Knight Riders, while Hayley Matthews will lead the Barbados Royals and Stefanie Taylor will be heading the Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively.

Women’s T20 Leagues are Definitely a Feasible Option, Says CPL COO Pete Russell

“The teams have been drafted from a pool of players that was put together by Cricket West Indies’ selection committee and the 33 cricketers picked represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of female players," the league said in a statement.

Venky Mysore, Director, Trinbago Knight Riders, said that they are eagerly looking forward to watch the ladies represent TKR and thanked CWI and CPL for taking the initiative to launch the women’s editions this year

“We are proud to announce our first women’s team under the Knight Riders banner, and are eagerly looking forward to watching the ladies represent TKR in the inaugural Women’s T20 competition in this year’s Caribbean Premier League," said Mysore.

“We are always most supportive of such initiatives and are on a continuous lookout to expand the sport across the globe and across demographics. We are therefore particularly thrilled to support the launch of women’s T20 in the Caribbean and would like to congratulate and thank CWI and CPL for taking the initiative to launch the Women’s editions this year," he added.

