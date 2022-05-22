CRD vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 22, 9:30 PM IST

CRD vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Champagne Reef Divers and Valley Hikers: Dominica Cricket Association has come up with a brand new T10 competition called Nature Isle T10 tournament. The 2022 edition of the league with be hosted at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. A total of 30 league matches and three playoff games will be played from May 22 to June 5.

Six teams namely Champagne Reef Divers, Valley Hikers, Barana Aute Warriors, Sari Sari Sunrisers, Titou Gorge Splashers, and Indian River Rowers will be fighting with each other to win the prestigious T10 trophy.

In the inaugural edition of the Nature Isle T10 2022, Champagne Reef Divers will have a faceoff with Valley Hikers. The game will kick off at 09:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 22.

Both the teams have picked a decent squad for the league. Champagne Reef Divers will expect good performances from Joshua Sylvester, and Jedd Joseph while Valley Hikers will have their hopes pinned on Quinton Hilaire and Clemenson Leblanc to take them home on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Champagne Reef Divers and Valley Hikers, here is everything you need to know:

CRD vs VH Telecast

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers game will not be telecast in India

CRD vs VH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRD vs VH Match Details

CRD vs VH match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 9:30 PM IST on May 22, Sunday.

CRD vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jervon Raphael

Vice-Captain: John Fabien

Suggested Playing XI for CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yawani Regis

Batters: Joshua Sylvester, Jedd Joseph, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc, Jervon Raphael

All-rounders: Kevin James, John Fabien

Bowlers: Alvinison Jolly, Alvinison Jolly, Jamie James

CRD vs VH Probable XIs

Champagne Reef Divers: Joshua Sylvester, Adrein Matthew, Melvin Defoe, Jahseon Alexander, Nicholas Bruno, Micah Joseph, Lee Louisy, Esmael Lendor, Alvinison Jolly, Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph

Valley Hikers: John Fabien, Jamie James, Yawani Regis, Kyle Cabey, Quinton Hilaire, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, Kevin James, Sharkeem Thomas, Ammiel Gilbert

