CRD vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Champagne Reef Divers and Valley Hikers: In their second-last league match of the Nature Isle T10 2022, Valley Hikers will go one-on-one against Champagne Reef Divers. Both the teams haven’t up to their expectations and need to make amends to qualify for the next round.

Valley Hikers are occupying fourth place in the points table. They have won four league matches while losing as many to collect eight points. Hikers showed a good performance in their last game as they defeated Barana Aute Warriors by nine wickets.

On the other hand, Champagne Reef Divers are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one game so far while losing as many as six games. Divers’ only victory came in their first game against Valley Hikers by nine runs. Following the win, the team lost its six consecutive matches.

Ahead of the match between Champagne Reef Divers and Valley Hikers, here is everything you need to know:

CRD vs VH Telecast

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers game will not be telecast in India

CRD vs VH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CRD vs VH Match Details

CRD vs VH match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

CRD vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kyle Cabey

Vice-Captain - Micah Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for CRD vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yawani Regis

Batters: Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, John Fabien

All-rounders: Micah Joseph, Jahseon Alexander, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy, Jamie James

CRD vs VH Probable XIs:

Champagne Reef Divers: Lee Louisy, Jervon Raphael, Micah Joseph (c), Nicholas Bruno, Esmael Lendor, Melvin Defoe (wk), Kharlon Hamilton, Donald Clarke, Adrien Matthew, Jahseon Alexander, Alvinison Jolly

Valley Hikers: Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (wk), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Clemenson Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire

