Credit for Pace Unit's Success Should Only go to Players Who Worked Hard: Mohammed Shami

The credit for India’s world class pace attack should always rest “only and only" with its playing members, feels Mohammed Shami, whose five-wicket haul has put India in complete control against South Africa in the first Test.

Shami’s sixth five-for in Tests also brought up a personal milestone of 200 wickets on a day when the four-pronged attack bowled the Proteas out for 197.

Over the past few years, one has always heard bowlers at times making it mandatory to have words of praise for the support staff, especially former coach Bharath Arun but Shami took a divergent route.

“Indian pace bowling is a formidable one because each and every member has worked hard and achieved it all with their sheer hardwork".

“They have created their own little units (niche) for themselves and yes they are the ones who have put in immense amount of hardwork in the last 6-7 years. They are here on their own," Shami gave a detailed and loaded answer without naming anyone.

“Yes, credit goes to support staff. They support your skill but it’s not fair that you take any particular name. What you should see is what kind of effort that these boys have put in and I give credit to boys who have put in the effort," Shami was very clear about what he felt.

On the match situation, the senior pacer feels that a lead of 350-400 in the second innings and at least three to four sessions to take a crack at South Africa batters will help them achieve a well-deserved win.

“A lead of 146 is fine but two days are still left. We have to bat for the better part of tomorrow and if we can make around 250 (in second innings) and the lead is close to 400, then we can give them four sessions or may be a bit more.

“But that depends on captain but a minimum of 350 to 400 runs will be required for sure," Shami said.

