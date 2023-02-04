Former BCCI selector Saba Karim feels that credit for instilling a strong belief in the Indian team that it can beat Australia both in home and Down Under should go to former captain Virat Kohli. India reached big heights under Kohli’s leadership in Test cricket as the Asian giants registered their first-ever Test series win over Australia Down Under. Kohli himself admitted during his captaincy tenure that he will go for a win and not draw if there is still a minimal chance to get the better of the opposition.

Karim pointed out that India’s approach has changed in Test cricket and the credit for it goes to Kohli who instilled belief in the team.

Advertisement

Also Read: Avesh Khan Sets Sight on International Comeback

“Ever since we travelled to Australia for the 2014-15 series, Team India has been able to make a name for themselves. The credit for this goes to Virat Kohli because he instilled the belief in the team that be it in home conditions or away, Australia can be beaten," Karim said on India News.

Talking about the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy, Karim pointed out that Australia should exploit the absence of Rishabh Pant in the Indian line-up as he has been the top performer for them in recent times.

“One spot that Australia would want to exploit is that of the opposition wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant has changed the face of Test cricket for India and I hope they don’t feel the pinch of his absence," he added.

Karim further talked about having competitive pitches in Test cricket as he feels that matches should not finish within two days.

Advertisement

“We need to take Test cricket to the top and for that, it’s important to prepare pitches where Test matches last for 3-4 days at least. No use making rank turners straightaway"

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Former Coach Reveals The Rift Was Real But Ravi Shastri Played The Peacemaker

He said that the pitches in India should offer a big turn to the spinners only after the first two days to bring more competition to the table.

Advertisement

We need to prepare good pitches that start to turn on Day 3 and that will surely bring excitement into the game. We have to take the difficult route and try to win if we really want to become the No.1 team," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here