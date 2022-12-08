Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa Live Streaming And Dream 11 Tips: How to Watch Coverage on TV And Online

Cricket Australia XI and South Africa are set to battle it out against each other in a practice test match at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The four-day warm up match will start on 9th December at 5:30 am. After this South Africa will start their test match series against Australia on 17th December. They will face the Australians at the Gabba in the first match which is scheduled to take place from 17th December – 21st December.

This can give the South African side some important match practice before taking on the Australians in a three test match series. It can be a great way for them to acclimatize themselves to the conditions of the Australian pitches. The Cricket Australia XI will mostly consist of players who have been making a mark in the Sheffield Shield which is the first-class cricket circuit in Australia.

The Cricket Australia XI players would also be hoping to make some sort of impression in this game to boost their chances of cementing a place in the main squad.

When will the South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 09, Friday.

Where will the South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match be played?

The South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) fixture will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

What time will the South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match begin?

The match will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match?

The South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match?

The South Africa (SA) vs Cricket Australia XI (CAXI) match is not available for streaming in India.

SA vs CAXI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: P Handscomb

Vice-Captain: K Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs CAXI Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: P Handscomb

Batters: D Elgar, R van der- Dussen, S Whiteman

Allrounders: M Jansen, S Harmer, L Neil-Smith

Bowlers: K Rabada, A Nortje, L Hatcher, M Kuhnemann

Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa Possible XIs

Cricket Australia XI probable playing XI: Sam Whiteman, Henry Hunt, Tim Ward, Peter Handscomb (c), Teague Wyllie, Jake Doran (wk), Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jordan Buckingham, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann.

South Africa probable playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Gerald Coetzee, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen

