Cricket Coach Among Five Booked For Molesting 16-Year-Old Girl in Puducherry

Five people, including a cricket coach and a player, has been booked by cops in Puducherry for child molestation. The accused also involved former Puducherry Cricket Association president Dhamodharan, and team captain Rohit who have been booked under POCSO Act.

Thamaraikannan, the prime accused, was a cricket player as well as coach of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) and is alleged to have molested a 16-year-old of a private school during a training session for junior women cricket team was conducted at Ilangoadigal Government Higher Secondary School ground.

In her complaint, the girl stated that she took the issue to the officials of CAP, including former president Dhamodharan and senior team captain Rohit, but no action was taken. Following which, the girl filed a complaint at Child Helpline. The Child Helpline staff forward it to the Mettupalayam police.

