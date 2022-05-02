Cricket fans decipher Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Rizwan’s chat and the results are hilarious

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been in fine form in the ongoing County Championship as he scored his second double century for Sussex on Day 3, during their match against Durham. During his terrific knock of 203 off 334 balls, Pujara also stitched a crucial partnership of 154 off 275 balls along with Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan. Ahead of the third day’s play, Sussex posted a video of Pujara having a conversation with Rizwan during a training session.

Advertisement

The conversation was not audible but fans on Twitter did not take too long to interpret what they were talking about.

Advertisement

With this double century, Pujara became the second Indian batter after Mohammad Azharuddin to register two double hundreds in the English County Championship. This was also Pujara’s 15th double hundred in first-class cricket. In the ongoing County Championship, Pujara has been in good form. Earlier, in his debut match for Sussex, the Gujarat-born batter had scored another double hundred as well. Later, against Worcestershire, he scored a century too.

Advertisement

Coming back to the match, batting first, Durham scored 223 runs in the first innings. Left-handed batter Liam Trevaskis (88 off 116 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer of Durham in first innings. For Sussex, Aaron Beard and Tom Clark picked up three wickets each.

In reply, Pujara’s brilliant knock of 203 runs helped Sussex in putting up a mammoth total of 538 runs. During his splendid knock, Pujara scored 24 boundaries. His innings came to an end when he was stumped off the final ball of the 152nd over of the innings. Sussex wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan also contributed significantly by scoring 79 runs off 145 deliveries.

For Durham, Trevaskis once again exhibited his superb skills as he scalped five wickets in the innings.

Durham kicked off their batting in second innings on a promising note after their openers- Alex Lees (105 runs off 262 balls) and Sean Dickson (186 off 290 balls)- registered a solid partnership of 313 runs. Eventually, Durham declared their innings after scoring 364/3 as the match resulted in a draw.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here