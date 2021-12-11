Cricket Gets 2028 Olympic Snub; ICC Not Losing Hope

New Delhi: The ICC is not losing hope of cricket being among “additional sports" to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) started the process of identifying the core sports for the grand sporting spectacle. The IOC on Thursday named 28 sports in the “initial programme" for the 2028 Olympics with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing finding places in them.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon were excluded and the respective international federations have been given time until 2023 to meet certain criteria to secure their spot at the 2028 Games.

The list would be put to vote in the IOC Session in Beijing in February next year for approval, which is likely to be a formality. Host City Los Angeles can also propose additional sports in 2023 to be included in the 2028 Games and the ICC is hoping that cricket is among sports to get the nod of the IOC. Baseball, softball and a version of American football could be in the running to bid for additional sports in 2028 Olympics.

“The process to pick additional sports by the host city starts next year (2023) and we are hoping cricket to be a part of that," an ICC Board member, who is privy to the process, told .

