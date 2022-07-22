Cricket Ground in Leicester to be Named After India Legend Sunil Gavaskar

A cricket ground in England’s Leicester is set to be named after India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday. Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played the game and will become the first ever from his country to have a ground named after him in England.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said he’s delighted at the honour and will be present at the venue to unveil his name plaque on the ground.

“I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honour indeed," Gavaskar old The Times of India.

A giant portrait of the 73-year-old has already been painted in one of the pavilion walls of the five-acre field that is owned by Bharat Sports and Cricket Club.

According to TOI, the initiative was taken by UK’s Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz who has been representing Leicester in the parliament for over three decades now.

“We are thrilled and honoured that Gavaskar has agreed to have this pitch and ground named after him," Vaz was quoted as saying by the daily.

“He is a living legend and over the years, has delighted Indians and other lovers of cricket with his record-breaking performances. To us, he is not just the ‘Little Master’, he is a great master of the game. Nothing delights the Indian population of Leicester more than when an all-time great visits us. There is now a part of Britain that is forever Gavaskar," he added.

A world cup winner, Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. He scored a combined 13,214 runs in them including 35 centuries and 72 half-centuries.

He’s also the first ever batter in Test history to touch the milestone of 10,000 runs.

Post his cricketing career, Gavaskar donned various hats including that of an administrator.

