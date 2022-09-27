Cricket is Loading at the Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground As India vs Pakistan Beckons

India might be up against South Africa in the three match T20I as well as ODI series, but the preparations at the iconic MCG is already underway for the T20 World Cup opener between India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and his men will kick off their campaign on October 23, 2022.

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) took to social media to share pictures of some work going on at the field. Vehicles and machines were being used to work on the playing field.

“And just like that… Cricket is loading," tweeted the MCG.

Both the arch-rivals have been up against each other in Asia Cup 2022. Furthermore, the women’s team had also squared off at the Commonwealth games where India came out on top as Pakistan was bundled out for just 99 runs in 18 overs. Chasing 100, India did their job comfortably within 11.4 overs

India went on to win the silver medal in cricket at CWG 2022, making history.

Coming back to Asia Cup 2022, the star-studded men’s teams of both countries clashed on August 28, to kick-off the Asia Cup 2022. What fans got was one of the best clashes between both sides in recent years as it went down the wire.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) were absolutely lethal with their pace, bundling out Pakistan for just 147 in 19.5 overs. Star batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 43 off 42 balls.

Chasing 148, India did lose openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early, but knocks from Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) guided Men in Blue to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

However, a week later both sides clashed again in Super Fours where Pakistan came up trumps.

In that match, the quickfire 54-run stand between KL Rahul (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Virat Kohli’s blistering 60 off 44 balls guided Men in Blue to 181/7 in their 20 overs. Spinner Shadab Khan (2/31) was the leading bowler for Pakistan.

Rizwan (71) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (42) turned things in favour of Pakistan with their quick knocks and Arshdeep’s dropped catch of Asif Ali added a lot of drama and tension to the match, which India lost by five wickets with a ball to spare.

Perhaps, it was this match that played its role in knocking India out as they then lost their next game to Sri Lanka and were eventually knocked out.

That will be playing on their mind when they step out against Pakistan in the campaign opener.

