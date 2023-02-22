Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harbhajan Singh Backs India to Whitewash Australia 4-0, Iceland Cricket Question Virat Kohli's Ton Drought

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 23:51 IST
Latest Cricket Updates: The semi-final line-ups for the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 have been confirmed. England thrashed Pakistan in their final Group B match while South Africa stormed to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last Group A clash. England thus finished at the top of the standings in their group and will now lock horns with South Africa on Friday. Read More
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the only player to have crossed the three-figure mark in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Relive Rohit’s masterclass in Nagpur
‘Thala’ MS Dhoni will return to the Chepauk Stadium leading CSK for perhaps one final time? Here’s what Sunil Gavaskar feels about MS Dhoni’s future with CSK
Shikhar Dhawan recently congratulated Sania Mirza on her stellar career as she announced her retirement. Mirza, who has been announced as RCB’s mentor said she is looking forward to her ‘new innings’
Ben Stokes likely to miss latter stages of IPL 2023, he could leave MS Dhoni-led CSK squad early, to prepare for England’s one-off Test against Ireland.
Indian women’s cricket team are set to take on Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Here’s how the two sides could line up for the all-important clash -
Indian women’s cricket team are all set to square off against arch-rivals Australia in the semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Before the semifinal, however, former World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have come up with a unique gesture for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that they will be announcing their captain for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign on Thursday.
Iceland cricket on Wednesday tweeted about Virat Kohli’s Test century drought, it has been a long time since Kohli last scored a ton in all whites. His last century came in 2019, however, Indian cricket fans gave it back to Ireland cricket with some quirky replies.
Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun recalled an interesting incident when Siraj was playing for India A, and he kept calling Arun about when he’d get the chance to play for senior team.
Harbhajan Singh has heavily criticised Australia’s performances against India so far. The legendary spinner claimed that India will whitewash Australia 4-0, and even if the series had 10 games, India would have won 10-0.
Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has urged Australian spinners Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon to stop trying to ‘replicate’ what R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have done in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 so far, and instead find their own ways for success.
James Anderson has grabbed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the sixth time in his career after finishing with seven wickets in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui that helped England win by 267 runs. Anderson takes over from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who had been at the top since February 2019. Anderson first became No. 1 in May 2016 and was last at the top in November 2018 before being overtaken by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Anderson is the oldest bowler to top the Test rankings since Australia great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 and the fifth oldest ever. Read More Here.
“The BCCI values and appreciates women’s cricket and the WPL is one more initiative to further nurture the game," Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Read More Here.
“I think he [KL Rahul] played the best shot possible to that ball. But he would also know that if he is going to be dropped for the remaining matches, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of this one innings. It is because of what has happened and transpired over the last five or six Test matches," says Dinesh Karthik. Read More Here.
Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has praised KL Rahul but he thinks that it’s time the top-order batter takes a short break to deal with his form. Read More Here.
In the eventuality of Pat Cummins not available for the third Test in Indore, it’s likely that Steve Smith will be named stand-in captain. Read More Here
Australia allrounder Ashton Agar is reportedly set to return home after having played no part in the ongoing India Test series. Agar will play domestic cricket for Western Australia. No replacement will be announced.
Remember Ajit Chandila? One of the three players alleged to have been involved in IPL spot-fixing scandal before being discharged by a court? BCCI had imposed a life-ban on him but it has now been reduced to 7 years. Read More Here.
1992 World Cup was Ian Botham’s final appearance in the mega cricket event, and on the other side, it was Sachin Tendulkar who was making his World Cup debut at just 18 years. Read More Here
After setting Pakistan a mammoth 214 to win, England limited their opponents to 99/9 to finish their group-stage campaign with a massive win on Tuesday. Read More Here.
In other cricket news, the Twitter war between two former India cricketers continues. Venkatesh Prasad hasn’t taken kindly to Akash Chopra’s comments after the former criticised Indian team management persisting with KL Rahul despite the top-order batter being out of form.
“No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this,” Prasad responded after Chopra invited him to engage in a one-on-one chat.
Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh has also defended Rahul.
“Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong. we all go thru such patches in international cricket. he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith,” Harbhajan tweeted.
In another major development, BCCI has announced TATA Group as the sponsor for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League.
“I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Tuesday.
