Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harbhajan Singh Backs India to Whitewash Australia 4-0, Iceland Cricket Question Virat Kohli's Ton Drought

On the other hand, Australia, the Group A topper, will take on India in the first semi-final on Thursday.

In other cricket news, the Twitter war between two former India cricketers continues. Venkatesh Prasad hasn’t taken kindly to Akash Chopra’s comments after the former criticised Indian team management persisting with KL Rahul despite the top-order batter being out of form.

“No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this,” Prasad responded after Chopra invited him to engage in a one-on-one chat.

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh has also defended Rahul.

“Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong. we all go thru such patches in international cricket. he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith,” Harbhajan tweeted.

In another major development, BCCI has announced TATA Group as the sponsor for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League.

“I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Tuesday.

