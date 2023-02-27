Daily Cricket News Updates, Monday: KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill Debacle Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Beth Mooney to Captain Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Latest Cricket News Updates: Hello and welcome to News18 Cricketnext’s daily live blog as we take you through the latest updates from the world of cricket.

Australia’s Beth Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants on Monday, and Sneh Rana was named vice-captain of the Adani Sportsline-backed franchise. On Sunday, the franchise unveiled their jersey for the inaugural WPL 2023 campaign.

Mooney had smashed an unbeaten 74-run knock on Sunday in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, helping Australia win their sixth T20 Women’s Word Cup 2023.

Talking about the second Test between England and New Zealand, the match is currently at a cliffhanger with England needing 210 runs to win in 79 overs. After England declared having scored 435/8 in their first inning, New Zealand could only muster up 209 runs in their first inning.

England enforced the follow-on, and the Kiwis subsequently smashed 483 in their second bite at the cherry, thus giving Ben Stokes’ side a target of 258 runs.

At stumps on Day 4, England finished with 48/1, needing 210 to win the second Test.

Australia women become world champion

Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the sixth time when they beat South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

Opening batter Beth Mooney anchored the Australian innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 in a total of 156 for six.

South Africa were never up with the required run rate and were restricted to 137 for six despite opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting 61 off 48 balls.

Updates from Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Both teams have arrived in Indore and will begin their training ahead of the third Test, starting March 1. India currently lead the series 2-0 and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

On Monday, Australia will have a session at 10 am at the Holkar Stadium and India will have their session from 1:30 PM onwards.

