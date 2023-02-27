Daily Cricket News Updates, Monday: KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill Debacle Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Beth Mooney to Captain Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:50 IST
New Delhi, India
Australian opener Beth Mooney has been appointed the captain of Gujarat Giants ahead of their inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign. Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana will be the vice-captain of the Adani Sportsline-backed franchise.
The spotlight was on Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on Monday as the right-handers prepare for the upcoming third Test against Australia. Check how Team India’s preparations went on Monday.
Ahead of the third Test match of the series in Indore, Indian players sweated it out in nets at the Holkar Stadium in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. While Rohit was expected to join up with the rest of his teammates on Monday, BCCI shared a video of Indian players sweating it out in the nets ahead of the third Test.
KL Rahul’s batting woes have been a major talking points ahead of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly meanwhile became the latest legend to talk about Rahul’s lean form, and he admitted that playing for the Indian team, there will always be pressure once a player struggles to meet expectations.
Read more: ‘KL Rahul Hasn’t Been the Only One..’: Sourav Ganguly Offers Take on Indian Opener’s Struggles
Ahead of India vs Australia third Test, the visitors underwent their training session. Here’s what unfolded in the nets on Monday-
Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on at the Basin Reserve. England were 48-1 in their second innings at stumps after opener Zak Crawley, on 24, was bowled by a delivery that nipped back from New Zealand skipper Tim Southee. (Full Story)
David Warner has an impressive record in the IPL as a captain. Back in 2016, he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first and only title victory. Given his stature, in IPL and international cricket, Warner would be the first choice. Several media reports have claimed that he is set to lead the side with Axar Patel as his deputy. However, an official announcement is still awaited. (Full Story)
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday. (Full Story)
The team, captained by Carl Haartman, was bowled out for 10 in 8.4 overs at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. For the Isle of Man, Joseph Burrows was the top scorer with 4 while as many as seven men were dismissed for a duck. (Full Story)
As a captain, Lanning has won a total of five tournaments, which include the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Thus, she becomes the most decorated captain in the history of the sport. (Full Story)
Kane Williamson on Monday became the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. He edged past former batter Ross Taylor, who retired with 7,683 runs to his credit, to reach this feat. Stephen Fleming, also a former Black Caps captain, sits third on 7,172 runs. (Full Story)
Shaheen Shah Afridi was breathing fire right from the beginning of the second innings, while defending a mammoth total of 241. He opened the attack by breaking Peshwar opener Mohammad Haris’ blade into two halves and then, sent the stumps cartwheeling on the very next delivery to give Lahore a sensational start in the game. (Full Story)
Latest Cricket News Updates: Hello and welcome to News18 Cricketnext’s daily live blog as we take you through the latest updates from the world of cricket.
Australia’s Beth Mooney was appointed captain of Gujarat Giants on Monday, and Sneh Rana was named vice-captain of the Adani Sportsline-backed franchise. On Sunday, the franchise unveiled their jersey for the inaugural WPL 2023 campaign.
Mooney had smashed an unbeaten 74-run knock on Sunday in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, helping Australia win their sixth T20 Women’s Word Cup 2023.
Talking about the second Test between England and New Zealand, the match is currently at a cliffhanger with England needing 210 runs to win in 79 overs. After England declared having scored 435/8 in their first inning, New Zealand could only muster up 209 runs in their first inning.
England enforced the follow-on, and the Kiwis subsequently smashed 483 in their second bite at the cherry, thus giving Ben Stokes’ side a target of 258 runs.
At stumps on Day 4, England finished with 48/1, needing 210 to win the second Test.
Australia women become world champion
Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the sixth time when they beat South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Newlands on Sunday.
Opening batter Beth Mooney anchored the Australian innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 in a total of 156 for six.
South Africa were never up with the required run rate and were restricted to 137 for six despite opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting 61 off 48 balls.
Updates from Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Both teams have arrived in Indore and will begin their training ahead of the third Test, starting March 1. India currently lead the series 2-0 and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.
On Monday, Australia will have a session at 10 am at the Holkar Stadium and India will have their session from 1:30 PM onwards.
