Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Lose to Australia by 5 Runs in Thriller, Kapil Dev Questions Rohit Sharma's Fitness

These are two of the strongest teams in the world currently but India have been patchy so far in the ongoing tournament and will want to step up in the knockout match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will want to end their wait for an ICC trophy this time around.

India women squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

In men’s cricket, the Australian team has named their squad for the next month’s ODI series against India. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Mitchell Marsh have been included in the 16-man squad.

Australia ODI Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

In New Zealand, England are aiming for a clean sweep of the two-match series but rain could play the spoilsport. However, it won’t be a much bother for Ben Stokes’ men as even a draw will give them the series and hence New Zealand will be praying for the weather to stay pleasant as they seek to avoid a first ever Test series defeat at home in six years. England are quite confident and have decided to keep their winning combination unchanged.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson

Get the latest Cricket News here