Daily Cricket News Wrap: Harmanpreet Kaur's India Lose to Australia by 5 Runs in Thriller, Kapil Dev Questions Rohit Sharma's Fitness

Live Cricket Updates: The Indian women cricket team will be taking on Australia today in their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash. Expect a thriller. India will be seeking revenge of their defeat in the final of the last edition of the tournament against Australia in 2020. Read More
Harmanpreet Kaur was furious with her luck as she walked back to the dressing room after being run out in the most unfortunate way possible during the first semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands Cricket Ground between India and Australia on Thursday.
Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain’s knock as she led India ever so close to reaching the final of the T20 Women’s World Cup, although the Women in Blue fell to a 5-run defeat against defending champions Australia.
Shafali Verma let out her fury as she completed Beth Mooney’s at the second time of asking during India vs Australia semifinal clash.
Australia scored 172 runs in their semifinal clash against India at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side need 173 runs to win.
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named the two titles that he hopes the Indian team to win in the year 2023 and finally end the long wait for that elusive ICC trophy.
KL Rahul has been at the centre of a major talking point as the Indian opener’s batting struggles have left Indian fans divided. With Venkatesh Prasad questioning Rahul’s place in the Indian team, the opener has found support from many legends including Gautam Gambhir who cited skipper Rohit Sharma’s example to silence Rahul’s critics.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur overcame her fever to start for her side in the semifinal clash. Australia’s Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first. Kaur made 3 changes to her side.
India are all set to take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal. With Pooja Vastrakar ruled out, there are still doubts over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness. Follow the all-important semifinal clash live -
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev dropped a huge bombshell as he called current Indian captain Rohit Sharma ‘overweight’. Kapil Dev also compared Rohit’s fitness to that of Virat Kohli.
Asia Cup 2023 debacle has refused to die-down, with India unwilling to travel to Pakistan, and the host nation having threatened to boycott the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, the Asian Cricket Council are drawing up a ‘compromise plan’.
Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed Siraj’s admiration for ‘elder brother’ Kohli whom the bowler looks for guidance apart from former India bowling coach Bharat Arun. It was Kohli who persisted with Siraj even during a phase in the latter’s IPL career when he was on the brink of being axed from the RCB playing eleven.
Sneh Rana has been added to India’s squad as replacement for Pooja Vastrakar after she was ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal tie on Thursday, having suffered an infection in her lungs.
“In the nets you can do all the hard work but to get that mental application back in the game is obviously a different thing. That’s probably something I’m working on over the next few games to try and get a few more hits out there and build up that match intensity," says Glenn Maxwell. Read More Here.
India may have to take the field in their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final clash with Australia without Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar with the duo reportedly down with illness.
The social media is already divided as one part of fans and experts want an in-form Shubman Gill to get a go over Rahul, whereas the other segment believes that Rahul should be continued and supported. Read More Here
A report claims that Australian David Warner will be leading IPL franchise Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season. Read More Here.
Adam Gilchrist produced one of the most devastating innings in his Test career when he pulverized a skilled South African attack to all parts of the ground. Read More Here.
Australia beat India in the previous T20 World Cup final at home and more recently at the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year. The two opponents meet again today in the semifinal stage of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Read More Here.
Keeping faith in the eleven that guided them to a 267-run win in the first Test, England are unchanged for the 2nd Test vs New Zealand. Read More Here.
Cricket Australia have announced their 16-man squad for the next month’s ODI series in India. David Warner, Ashton Agar have been named alongside the returning trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson. Read More Here.
India women squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia
In men’s cricket, the Australian team has named their squad for the next month’s ODI series against India. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Mitchell Marsh have been included in the 16-man squad.
Australia ODI Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
In New Zealand, England are aiming for a clean sweep of the two-match series but rain could play the spoilsport. However, it won’t be a much bother for Ben Stokes’ men as even a draw will give them the series and hence New Zealand will be praying for the weather to stay pleasant as they seek to avoid a first ever Test series defeat at home in six years. England are quite confident and have decided to keep their winning combination unchanged.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson
