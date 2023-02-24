Live Cricket News Today: Cameron Green Declares Himself 100 Per Cent Fit For 3rd Test, Harry Brook Extends Stunning Form

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 17:16 IST
Latest Cricket News Updates: India’s wait for an ICC trophy continues. On Thursday, India made a heart-breaking exit from the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup after losing to defending champions Australia in the first semi-final. In what was a closely fought contest, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century revived India’s chase after they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Read More
Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on her unlucky dismissal against Australia during Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Harmanpreet was the top-scorer for India in the crucial semi-final clash with a 52-run knock but the Women in Blue lost their way after her unlucky run-out. It was the 15th over when Harmanpreet decided to convert a single into a double but on her way to complete the second run her bat got stuck before the crease and Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy dislodged the bail in time to hurt India. (Read Full Story)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of partners for the Women’s Premier League as the maiden season of the cash-rich league will start in March next month. The board has already named Tata as the title sponsor for the WPL and it has signed Dream11, CEAT Tyres and Amul as other partners. (Read Full Story)
Ahead of the third Test, Australia have received a massive boost with their allrounder Cameron Green declaring himself fully fit after missing the first two matches as he recovered from an injury. Green, touted as the next big thing in Australian cricket, hurt his finger during the home Test series against South Africa. (Read Full Story)
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that Australia have picked up a solid squad for the three-match ODI series after Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they can put up a big fight in the Indian conditions. The ODI series will be crucial for the visitors considering the ODI World Cup will be played later this year in India. Cricket Australia has decided to send their best white-ball players for the all-important series. It will also be the first important test for Pat Cummins as an ODI captain as he has been under the scanners at the moment after Australia lost the first two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Read Full Story)
Former India captain Anjum Chopra lambasted star opener Smriti Mandhana for her poor record against Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner in T20Is. Mandhana was dismissed by the Aussie all-rounder fourth time on Thursday during the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal. Chasing a 173-run target, the southpaw departed for just two in the third over, putting India under pressure straightaway against the defending champions. (Read Full Story)
“184 not out on day one of a Test match after being 21-3, striking at over 100, it’s extraordinary when you start breaking it down like that. I’ll be astonished if he (Harry Brook) doesn’t play over 100 Test matches. I’m expecting him to be able to dominate Test cricket, 50-over cricket, 20-over cricket, be one of the all-time great players - without putting too much pressure on him!" says Alastair Cook. Read More Here
“I’ve always said I’m playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I’m not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," says David Warner. Read More Here.
So the MCC has again said the run out of non-strikers for stealing the ground is a legitimate form of dismissal and there shouldn’t be any hue and cry over it. Read More Here.
The association with Viacom 18 will take the Delhi Capitals even closer to the cricket-loving audience across the country through the digital home of TATA IPL – JioCinema. Read More Here
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wore sunglasses during the post-match presentation on Thursday. Here reason? She didn’t want to be seen crying after the defeat. Read More Here.
Pat Cummins will stay with his mother who has taken ill. He will not be returning to India for the third Test. In his absence, Steve Smith will be captaining Australia. Read More Here
“There’s less competition for a fast bowling allrounder. There’s just Hardik Pandya, he’s world’s No. 1 allrounder and he always will have a place whether he plays today or after a year. A player with such skillset has value," says Deepak Chahar. Read More Here.
A report claims that Virat Kohli has recently spent Rs 6 crore to buy a luxury villa in Alibaug. Read More Here.
England batting star Joe Root has also completed his century but right after that, rain stopped play in Wellington. Root took 182 deliveries to reach the milestone. England are 315/3 in 65 overs. Some recovery this has been. Follow Live Here.
A heart-warming video of a meeting between two of India stalwarts post the T20 World Cup exit has been shared by the ICC. Read More Here.
England have surely unearthed a gem. Harry Brook showed his class as he peeled off a fourth Test century after walking in to bat during a time when his team was left struggling against New Zealand in Wellington. Follow Live Score Here
MS Dhoni was run out during a crucial phase of the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup which ended India’s hopes of making it to the final. And on Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur, the India captain, was run out in the semi-final of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup with the match hanging in the balance but her exit became the turning point. Read More Here.
In Wellington, Harry Brook has blasted his fourth century in five Tests to lead a superb recovery for England after they lost three wickets against New Zealand. The hosts won a good toss on a pitch was as green as the outfield and reduced England to 21/3 inside seven overs. However, Brook and Joe Root stitched a double-century stand in no time to take back the advantage. England lead the series 1-0 and need just a draw to return home victorious.
In the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, unbeaten England will be against hosts South Africa today. Like Australia, England won all four of their group matches to storm into the final while South Africa qualified after winning two and losing as many.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the tussle between BCCI and PCB over Asia Cup 2023 could end with a compromise formula which will see India playing their matches in UAE while Pakistan hosting the remaining teams. BCCI has reiterated it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the continental tournament citing denial of permission from the government. PCB has retaliated by threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India.
