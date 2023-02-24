Live Cricket News Today: Cameron Green Declares Himself 100 Per Cent Fit For 3rd Test, Harry Brook Extends Stunning Form

However, she was run out in an unlucky fashion from where the match began slipping out from India’s hand and Australia edged ahead into the final by five runs. India made it to the last-four stage after three wins from four group matches but for a second successive occasion in a T20 world cup match, were outdone by Australia who became the champions in 2020 by beating them in front of a packed MCG.

In Wellington, Harry Brook has blasted his fourth century in five Tests to lead a superb recovery for England after they lost three wickets against New Zealand. The hosts won a good toss on a pitch was as green as the outfield and reduced England to 21/3 inside seven overs. However, Brook and Joe Root stitched a double-century stand in no time to take back the advantage. England lead the series 1-0 and need just a draw to return home victorious.

In the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, unbeaten England will be against hosts South Africa today. Like Australia, England won all four of their group matches to storm into the final while South Africa qualified after winning two and losing as many.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the tussle between BCCI and PCB over Asia Cup 2023 could end with a compromise formula which will see India playing their matches in UAE while Pakistan hosting the remaining teams. BCCI has reiterated it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the continental tournament citing denial of permission from the government. PCB has retaliated by threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India.

Get the latest Cricket News here