Cricket Daily Updates, Saturday: UP Warriorz Announce Deepti Sharma as Vice-Captain, Dhawan Begins Training for IPL

Pacers Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka shared seven wickets between them as South Africa staged a spectacular fight-back to stun England by six runs and enter their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Britz (68) struck entertaining half-centuries to take South Africa to 164 for four in the second semifinal at Newlands.

The game went down to the wire thanks to the efforts of Ismail (3/27) and Khaka (4/29), who both came up with momentum-changing overs. The 2009 champions England ended with 158 for eight in 20 overs. The Proteas women will now face the Aussies in the big final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the English dominance continues in New Zealand as the visitors have declared their first innings at 435 for 8.

James Anderson validated his elevation to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings as England took full control of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Veteran seamer Anderson took 3-37, sending the Black Caps stumbling to 96-6 at tea on day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8 just before lunch.

Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 339-run deficit ahead of what looks like being a challenging final session under cloudy skies at the Basin Reserve.

England are on course for a sweep of the two-match series, having won the first Test by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui by employing the same mix of aggressive batting and potent seam bowling.

