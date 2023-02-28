Daily Cricket News, Tuesday: NZ Beat ENG by 1 Run in 2nd Test, Sachin's Staute at Wankhede

Struggling K L Rahul and the much younger Shubman Gill batted simultaneously during a training session on Monday ahead of the third Test against Australia. Stripped of India vice-captaincy following his prolonged lean patch in the five-day format, Rahul put in the hard yards in what could possibly be the final training session before the game, beginning Wednesday.

The selection of Rahul, who averages an ordinary 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the expense of Gill, who is a superstar in the making, has divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity.

Both batted in adjacent nets for around 30 minutes under the supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rahul has got an extended run as the team management has immense faith in his abilities but with every failure, the pressure is mounting on the stylish opener.

SA vs WI 1st Test to Follow

Temba Bavuma will take the reins for the first time as captain with Shukri Conrad heading the hosts as red-ball coach for the two-game sequence, the final assignment for the home side in their 2021-2023 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The batting ranks have been bolstered by the return of Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton, while Tony de Zorzi is also in the mix after an outstanding domestic season thus far.

The bowling too has plenty of fresh options including the recalling of Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder and the uncapped Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa fell out of the running due to disappointing batting displays on difficult tours to England and Australia during the past eight months and Bavuma feels his side needs imrovement in that aspect.

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test

New Zealand beat England by one run in second Test thriller to square series. Earlier, Joe Root steadied England after an early mini-collapse Tuesday to leave the visitors 90 runs from victory over New Zealand with five wickets remaining at lunch on the final day of the second Test. Chasing 258 to win in Wellington, England were in trouble at 80-5 before Root’s unbeaten 74 off 74 balls and captain Ben Stokes (20) guided them to 168-5 at the interval.

