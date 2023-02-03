The southpaw announced his return to competitive cricket with seven wickets in the second innings of Tamil Nadu.

India have already announced the squad for the first two Test matches against Australia and Jadeja has been put into the team but the BCCI’s note suggested that he has to prove his match fitness before the series.

Chopra, who is known for his vocal cricketing opinions, suggested that with Rishabh Pant’s unavailability and uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness, Jadeja getting fit in time is very crucial for the hosts.

“Ravindra Jadeja is available. He recently played one Ranji Trophy match, where he also took a lot of wickets. He is already a part of the Indian team’s camp. Jadeja being fit is really important for India, and I’ll tell you why because Rishabh Pant is not there, and Shreyas Iyer may not be either,” Aakash Chopra said on JioCinema’s new daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI.

Iyer, who was in phenomenal form with the bat last year, missed the New Zealand series due to a back injury. Several reports suggested that it will be tough for Iyer to recover in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur.

Chopra said that there are high chances that Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut in Nagpur if Iyer misses out due to injury. He also suggested in such a scenario India need Jadeja in the lower-middle order.

“Iyer has a hamstring or back injury from which he has not fully recovered. So, if he is not available, we might also see Surya in the starting lineup. Also, Hanuma Vihari, who is not even a part of the team. So without Jaddu, the batting becomes very weak. Jadeja being fit and Shreyas Iyer being unfit is big news for India,” Chopra added.

Get the latest Cricket News here