Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 19:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Hello and welcome to our daily blog for February 3, 2023, Friday. On Wednesday, Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that the return of Ravindra Jadeja is a great sign for India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this month. Jadeja, who sustained a knee injury during Asia Cup last year, returned to action in the Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra. Read More
After conceding a big first innings lead of 151, MP bounced back on the third day on Thursday by skittling out Andhra for a mere 93 in 32.3 overs. Read More Here
Bengal had played the final in the 2019-20 season and after a COVID induced break, the team qualified for the semi-finals last year when it lost to eventual champions Madhya Pradesh. Read Here
Former Australia assistant coach Sridharan Sriram is disappointed that spinner Adam Zampa is not with the touring team for the four-match Test series against India beginning on February 9. Sriram said that Zampa was someone who could “hold" his action for long periods of time like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, something which Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson might find difficult in tough subcontinental conditions. (Read Full Story Here)
Women’s Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants on Friday announced they have roped in legendary Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes as the head coach for the upcoming inaugural season. Haynes appointment comes just days after the Adani Sportsline owned team had announced the legendary Mithali Raj will serve as their as their mentor and advisor. (Read Full Story Here)
Legendary Australian pacer Jeff Thomson feels that the jam-packed schedule in recent times will force the players to take a call on whether they want to play one format or all. In recent times, several star players have already given up on one or two formats to manage their workload and extend their longevity in the game. Thomson feels that Bumrah might have to take the call on whether he wants to play all the formats or opt out from one to extend his longevity. (Read Full Story Here)
“Australia are not playing any tour matches this time. This is not new. Even India avoids tour games when they go on a few overseas tours. Since Team India’s schedule is packed with international games, it is not possible to turn up for practice games with the same intensity," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. Read More Here
Test cricket action is set to begin in India with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9. The much-awaited clash between India and Australia will have four matches beginning in Nagpur on February 9. The second Test will be played in Pune from February 17, followed by matches in Dharamsala (from March 1), and Ahmedabad (from March 9). Latest media reports suggest that leaders of both India and Australia will witness the latest chapter of the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for the fourth and final Test of the 2022/23 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, reported the Times of India.
Eight-time champions Karnataka dominated with both bat and ball as they thrashed Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs to enter the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.
Resuming at their overnight score of 106 for 3 after following on, Uttarakhand batters could add just 103 runs before being bowled out for 209 in 73.4 overs on the fourth day of the quarterfinal match.
Swapnil Singh (51 off 100 balls) top-scored for Uttarakhand.
Dinesh Karthik made his Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium nearly two decades ago. Ahead of India vs Australia series, the 37-year-old has announced that he will be making yet another home debut, but in a different avatar. The wicket batter will don the hat of a commentator in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian side will take on Australia in the four-match Test series at home starting on February 9. Karthik shared an update on Twitter and wrote, “Made my Test debut in India against Australia… Well…It’s happening again!"
Joginder Sharma, one of the members of Team India at the 2007 T20 World Cup, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday. After making his debut in 2004, the right-arm bowler played 4 ODIs and as many T20Is, picking up 1 and 4 wickets respectively. Though his international career was short-lived, he will always be remembered for the thrilling final over against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Khan made his international debut in 2009, and would go on to make his Test debut in a span of few months. However, he last played an international match against World XI in 2017 and hasn’t been selected since.
Furthermore, he also said clearly what he felt about Rohit vs Virat battle.
“Virat Kohli is a great batter, but Rohit Sharma is even better than Kohli. Rohit is technically better, he plays late and has a lot of time. Rohit ruled world cricket for 10-12 years."
“He plays it very late and has a lot of time." When the podcast host retorted that Rohit is struggling, he replied: “Cricket hai, 15 years se raaj bhi to kar raha tha.(This is cricket, he had ruled it for 15 years)"
Quinton de Kock led from the front with a half-century to revitalise Durban’s Super Giants’ Betway SA20 campaign with a five-wicket victory at Kingsmead on Thursday evening.
De Kock showed great courage to battle through the pain of an injured finger. The skipper struck 63 off 41 balls to set up his team’s successful chase before Matthew Breetzke took the home team over the line with an undefeated 48 off 39 balls.
MI Cape Town, though, pushed the Super Giants to the penultimate ball before Breetzke pulled a six into the stands to surpass the visitors’ 165/5.
Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was last seen in action in international cricket in 2019. The 32-year-old has played a total of eight matches in India. Akmal may not have scored too many runs in India but he recently revealed that he has received a lot of love and respect while playing here. He went a step ahead to mention that it felt like home, whenever he played in India. The last time he played in India was in 2013. It was also Pakistan’s last bilateral white-ball series against India.
In an interview with a Pakistani Journalist, Akmal was heard reminiscing about the atmosphere while playing in India. “I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven’t played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0. Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I’m playing in my own country. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too," Umar Akmal recalled.
Australia have arrived in India for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting next week. Pat Cummins & Co are aware that the defending champions will play to their strength at home and layout spin-friendly tracks. The visitors are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations and in order to meet the challenges, they have come up with several strategies.
Rather than playing tour matches ahead of the Test series, the Aussies have decided to train in Bengaluru before travelling to Nagpur for the first Test on February 9. Also, the touring party has avoided practicing at the venues that will host the matches – New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad being the other three. They have gone directly to the state of Karnataka to train at a facility near the capital city.
And to be match-ready and prepare themselves for the tough battles against spin, the Aussies have roped in a youngster who has an uncanny resemblance to veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Earlier, the visitors opted not to play warm up matches as they claimed that host organization dish out completely different wickets from the series opener. Reacting to the news, Healy warned Pat Cummins led side not to avoid the ‘locals.’
“I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure (from the locals) if you’re escaping that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator I think you’ve got to do something else," he said.
“That’s an escape, you shouldn’t be doing it, you’re dodging, just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you really get to deploy your technique don’t drop catches, fielding can be difficult over there.
The former cricketer said: “I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win," Healy said on ‘SENQ Breakfast’.
“I’m worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us," he added.
Even before the first ball is bowled in Border Gavaskar Trophy, the war of words have already begun. Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy had earlier claimed how the BCCI doesn’t provide proper playing wickets and now he fired fresh salvo wherein he said that if given ‘fair conditions’ to play, Aussies might excel and lift the series.
Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes his country will win the Test series in India if the hosts prepare “fair" pitches for the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on February 9 in Nagpur.
“You go to India now and they won’t watch Test cricket. It’s all IPL. They earn big money and it sounds great now, but how long do they think this is going to last? Test cricket has been around for 100 years plus, it’s not going to go anywhere."
“And if we do lose Test cricket, then we’ll lose cricket as we know it. It will become meaningless. To play a Test match is what every player should want to do."
The right-arm pacer also claimed that then-Indian captain MS Dhoni also told Kohli to back off by terming Sohail an old bloke.
“That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Then MS Dhoni also came and told Kohli to back off. He’s an old bloke, you don’t know him," shared Sohail.
“Virat Kohli came to me and told me I talk too much despite being a newcomer to the team. I told him ‘son, when you were playing for India U19, I was playing Test cricket for Pakistan’. I have been playing Tests for Pakistan since 2006, and then I got injured," shared Sohail.
Chopra said that there are high chances that Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut in Nagpur if Iyer misses out due to injury. He also suggested in such a scenario India need Jadeja in the lower-middle order.
Iyer, who was in phenomenal form with the bat last year, missed the New Zealand series due to a back injury. Several reports suggested that it will be tough for Iyer to recover in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur.
