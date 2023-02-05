Cricket news Live updates: Former Selector Says Shubman Gill Must Open In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to make a strong comeback in the upcoming series against Australia after being out of action since August 2022 due to his knee injury.

Along with his bowling, his batting will also be vital for providing stability in the middle order. Known for his enigmatic fielding, he will be a complete package available in the Indian set-up.

The fiery all-rounder was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India, where he scalped seven wickets for 53 runs against Tamil Nadu.

Jadeja boasts an impressive Test record against Australia, taking 63 wickets at 18.85 across 12 matches, including three five-wicket hauls.

He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was named Player of the Series after claiming 25 wickets and scoring two fifties in four matches. The all-rounder could trouble Australia’s batters during the Tests in Nagpur and Ahmedabad, where conditions are expected to favour spin bowlers.