Cricket News Updates: India Players Get Break; Delhi Crowd Obliges to Kohli's Request

They will reassemble in Indore on February 25 for the third Test.

Meanwhile, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against India due to his injury.

Also, Australia captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore. The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday but is expected to be back in India to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

A quick look to India Women’s victory over Ireland:

A sparkling innings from Smriti Mandhana helped India seal a semifinal spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a rain-affected five-run victory over Ireland.

Mandhana cashed in on being afforded several lives by Irish fielders to strike a career-best T20I score of 87 from 56 deliveries as India posted 155 for six here, with Laura Delany (3-33) and Orla Prendergast (2-22) the pick of the Ireland attack.

Ireland lost two wickets in the first over of the chase but Delany and Gaby Lewis were rebuilding effectively until the rain arrived with Ireland on 54 for two in the ninth over, five runs shy of the DLS par score.

Semi-final fight: South Africa women to face Bangladesh

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt on Monday said that her team’s must-win match against Bangladesh at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is probably one of the most important games of her career. The Proteas have twice made the semifinals at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and Wolvaardt wants her side to embrace the backing of the nation.

