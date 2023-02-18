On Day 1, India had wrapped up Australia for 263 and in reply were 21/0 at stumps.

Day 2 will potentially see Virat Kohli batting in his home ground after five years while fans have started trickling in numbers at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in anticipation to walk the hometown hero in action along with Cheteshwar Pujara who is playing his 100th Test

BCCI Mulls Over Interim Chairman of Selectors After Chetan Sharma’s Resignation

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by a news channel, where he allegedly revealed confidential information.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team. But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport here.

